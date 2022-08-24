Delhi High Court denies bail to bizman Watali in terror-funding case

New Delhi, August 23
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by Kashmiri businessman Zahoor Shah Watali, arrested by the NIA in connection with a terror-funding case, seeking bail on the ground of the spread of the Covid pandemic.
Watali had approached the HC challenging a trial court’s order which had denied him bail last year but had taken note of his medical condition that he was suffering from various ailments. The trial court, early this year, had directed that Watali be kept under house arrest at his Gurugram residence till further orders for his medical treatment.
On Tuesday, a Bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal perused the status report filed by the authorities and noted that Watali was being regularly treated and had been receiving prescribed medicines and that his condition was stable and satisfactory.
“As on date, it cannot be said that the Covid situation is still prevalent,” the Bench said, directing that he be put under house arrest in his Gurugram residence till further orders. — PTI
Lashkar link
Arrested in 2017, Zahoor Shah Watali has been accused by the NIA of being involved in a terror-funding case, involving Lashkar-e-Toiba chief Hafiz Saeed.
