Delhi-Katra Expressway: Road to J&K’s next economic opportunity

THE under-construction Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway has the potential to transform Jammu and Kashmir’s connectivity with the rest of the country and open new avenues for tourism, trade and investment in the Union Territory.

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Envisioned as a high-speed corridor connecting some of northern India’s prominent religious destinations, the expressway is expected to reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra to around seven hours once fully operational.

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For Jammu and Kashmir, the most immediate beneficiary is likely to be religious tourism. Katra, the gateway to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, is among the country’s most visited pilgrimage destinations. Faster and more reliable road connectivity could make the journey more convenient for pilgrims, particularly families and visitors travelling from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and other parts of northern India.

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The benefits, however, could extend well beyond Katra. A rise in pilgrim footfall could create an opportunity to promote multi-destination religious and tourism circuits, encouraging visitors to combine their pilgrimage to Vaishno Devi with visits to other shrines and tourist destinations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Destinations such as Patnitop and Bhaderwah could also gain from increased tourist movement if adequate connectivity, accommodation and visitor facilities are developed. The expressway could therefore help Jammu and Kashmir move beyond being a single-destination pilgrimage market and encourage longer stays and wider tourist spending.

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The economic impact is not likely to be limited to tourism. Improved road connectivity can reduce transportation time and costs and facilitate faster movement of agricultural and horticultural produce. Better access to markets in Delhi, Punjab and Haryana could benefit farmers, traders and businesses in the region.

The corridor could also create opportunities for the emergence of new economic and logistics clusters along its route. Improved connectivity with industrial areas in Haryana and Punjab may facilitate greater movement of goods and strengthen Jammu’s links with major consumption and production centres in northern India.

For Jammu and Kashmir, however, the challenge will be to ensure that the economic activity generated by the expressway translates into sustained local benefits rather than merely increasing transit movement through the region.

This will require investment in tourism infrastructure, accommodation, transport, local attractions and public amenities. Developing lesser-known destinations and creating well-planned tourism circuits could encourage visitors to stay longer and spend more within the region.

The government and local stakeholders will also need to prepare for the likely increase in traffic and tourist footfall by improving last-mile connectivity and ensuring that local businesses are equipped to meet rising demand.

If these complementary measures are put in place, the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway could become more than a faster road to the region. It could serve as an important economic corridor, connecting Jammu and Kashmir more closely with major markets while creating new opportunities in tourism, agriculture, logistics and allied sectors.