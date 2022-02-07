Delimitation Commission draft report: NC says won’t allow any attempt to divide the people of J-K

Our Correspondent



Srinagar, February 7

The National Commission described the Delimitation Commission draft report as bizarre and said it would not allow any attempt to divide the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NC General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar termed the draft report as a mockery of the universally accepted and constitutionally established norms of peoples’ representation.

Sagar expressed concern over the repeated attempts of disempowering the people of Jammu and Kashmir by coming up with atrocious measures one after the other.

“First, the state was bifurcated and its status degraded as a Union Territory and thereafter the exercise for the delimitation was undertaken despite strong pleas of putting it on hold keeping in view the legal challenge in the apex court of the country against the decisions taken post August 5, 2019. The Centre, however, continued with its agenda to disempower Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Sagar said the National Conference was framing up a detailed response to the draft report which was patently against the constitutional morality, constitutional propriety and constitutional values.

He urged the party workers to meet the challenges posed to Jammu and Kashmir together with fortitude and by maintaining the glorious ethos of the land of Sufis and Saints.

The NC said the Commission has not taken into consideration the topography and population while coming up with the draft report.

