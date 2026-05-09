Delimitation done to benefit BJP, allies in J&K, says Omar

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir had been carried out to benefit the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies.

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“We have suffered what we had to. We have suffered because of their delimitation. And we know the delimitation. It was done only to benefit the BJP and BJP’s friends. Let’s see what happens next,” he told reporters in Srinagar.

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Responding to a question on Leader of Opposition in the J&K Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Sunil Sharma, Omar said it was “obvious that the LOP is impatient to hold the chair of the CM of Jammu and Kashmir.”

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“I will only say this to the LOP, there is no Eknath Shinde in the National Conference. The MLA’s of the National Conference are with the National Conference. The expansion of the Cabinet has stopped because we were not given the status of a state. The expansion of the Cabinet has not stopped due to fear,” he said.

He said the LOP had proved through his statements that “until the BJP does not get a government, they will not let us work properly, and they will not make Jammu and Kashmir a state.”

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“The people of Jammu and Kashmir and especially those who voted for the BJP in the last election should remember that the LOP and his party are blackmailing the people of Jammu and Kashmir in the name of statehood,” he said.

On a question about government formation in Tamil Nadu, Omar said that, going by the judgment of the Supreme Court, there should be no President’s Rule in Tamil Nadu.

“There are so many cases in which the Supreme Court has clearly said that the single largest party should be called after the election. And they should be given a chance to prove their majority in the Assembly,” he said.

Referring to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 13-day government, Omar said, “This is what happened when Vajpayee made a 13-day government. The President of India did not wait for you to show me the number first. At that time, the President of India called him, the 13-day government came, when Vajpayee did not have a number, he resigned,” he said.

Omar said that, going by the Supreme Court judgment, Lok Bhavan had no reason to stop the process. “Vijay led TVK should be allowed to form a government. He should be given a chance after that. If he proves his majority in the assembly, then he will remain. If he does not prove, then he will have to resign,” he said.