Delimitation of wards not required in Doda: DC

Jammu, January 2

Doda Deputy Commissioner Harvinder Singh presided over a detailed meeting focusing on the potential delimitation of municipal areas into additional wards.

The meeting centred on a discussion about various challenges, including population slabs, voter numbers and other criteria, that might influence the creation of new wards for the conduct of municipal elections. Currently, Doda town municipal limits comprise 17 wards, Bhaderwah 13 and Thathri seven.

Municipal limits with fewer than 20,000 voters do not require additional wards

The criteria for creating new wards were clarified. It was stated that municipal limits with fewer than 20,000 voters do not require additional wards. Conversely, areas with a voter count exceeding this threshold may consider the creation of new wards.

Officials pointed out that in cases where the population exceeds 50,000 but the number of voters is below 20,000, there’s no necessity for additional wards or delimitation.

A significant point raised by the DC was the option of redistributing excess voters from one ward to another to maintain a balanced voter ratio across existing wards.

“After thorough analysis, it was concluded that there is no immediate need for further wards or delimitation of municipal areas into additional wards,” an official said.

