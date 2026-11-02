Dr Singh led a 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) yatra in Kishtwar, which witnessed enthusiastic participation by local residents and BJP workers from different parts of the district.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, he said the overwhelming response to the yatra in the hilly district demonstrated that democratic values were equally strong in remote and far-flung regions of the country.

Advertisement

He said the strength with which the voices of people from the mountains were reaching Delhi and other parts of the country sent a clear message to forces attempting to divide the nation, society and communities.

The Minister maintained that democracy was not confined to the national capital or its neighbouring states but was deeply embedded in the country's social and political fabric. He said the participation of people from Kishtwar reflected their awareness of democratic values and their determination to exercise their democratic rights with the same conviction as citizens in other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Taking a dig at the opposition, Dr Singh said those who had failed to secure public support through elections were now attempting to create political instability by taking to the streets and talking about overthrowing elected governments.

He said such an approach reflected a lack of understanding of India's democratic ethos, where governments were formed and changed through the people's mandate and constitutional processes rather than street protests.

The Minister said democracy in India was not merely a political arrangement but a deeply rooted value inherited by every generation. He asserted that people would not accept attempts to create anarchy or destabilise an elected government outside the established democratic framework.

Referring to the BJP's performance in recent elections, Dr Singh claimed that the opposition's approach and repeated protests had strengthened the BJP politically rather than weakened it. He said opposition parties needed to introspect on their electoral shortcomings instead of blaming democratic institutions for their setbacks.

Explaining the objective of the nationwide campaign, Dr Singh said the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' initiative was being organised across the country to highlight the importance of democratic values, constitutional institutions and respect for the people's mandate.