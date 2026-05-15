Demolitions under anti-drug campaign trigger political debate in J&K

The ongoing anti-drug campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, which has seen the demolition of houses allegedly linked to narcotics trade, has sparked sharp criticism from several Valley-based political parties demanding an immediate halt to such actions.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat said that 41 properties worth nearly Rs 15 crore, identified as proceeds of narcotics trade, had been demolished so far after following due legal procedures in the Union Territory.

Advertisement

Several houses have been demolished across both Jammu and Kashmir under the ongoing “Nasha-Mukt Jammu Kashmir” campaign. However, the action has drawn criticism not only from opposition parties but also from leaders of the ruling National Conference (NC).

Advertisement

Langate MLA and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed Ahmad this week boycotted the Lieutenant Governor-led “Nasha Mukt J&K” programme in north Kashmir, alleging that “selective targeting” and “collective punishment” were being carried out in the name of anti-drug enforcement.

Referring to the recent demolition and damage to a residential house in Langate allegedly linked to an NDPS case, he termed the action “unfortunate,” especially when “no conviction had taken place and the affected family was already living in distress.”

Advertisement

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi said anti-drug campaigns should focus on “rehabilitation, awareness, counselling” and dismantling larger drug networks instead of “creating fear among economically weaker families or subjecting them to punishment before conviction by a competent court of law.”

The ruling National Conference has also criticised the demolitions, with J&K Health and Education Minister Sakina Itoo stating that demolition of houses was not the right approach.

NC spokesperson Tahir Sayeed said the campaign “must not turn into a tool to harass innocent Kashmiris.” “Punish the guilty, protect the innocent,” he said.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has also demanded an immediate halt to the demolitions.

PDP leader and MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi said that while the party supports the anti-drug campaign, the use of bulldozers and demolition of houses reflected “overreach.”

“Collective punishment will not be effective,” he said, adding that drug peddlers should be jailed while victims of addiction should be rehabilitated.

Even as Valley leaders continue to criticise the action, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has defended the campaign and challenged critics to identify “even one innocent person who has been unfairly targeted.”