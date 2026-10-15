DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Dengue cases rise to 190 in Doda

Dengue cases rise to 190 in Doda

ICMR-NIV team maps virus strains at hotspots

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:12 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/iStock
Advertisement

Dengue cases continue to rise in Doda district, with over 190 laboratory-confirmed cases requiring hospitalisation reported at Government Medical College Doda.

The surge in cases prompted authorities to seek assistance from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the National Institute of Virology (NIV) to strengthen surveillance and identify dengue hotspots.

Advertisement

A five-member team of scientists from ICMR-NIV, Pune, led by Dr Qaiser Farooq Dar, Officer-in-Charge, ICMR-NIV North Zone, Jammu and Kashmir, visited the microbiology laboratory at GMC Doda and several dengue hotspots across the town, the officials said. The team also examined admitted patients and reviewed their test reports.

Advertisement

Dr Dar said the district has recorded over 190 laboratory-confirmed dengue cases requiring hospital admissions, a sharp increase compared to historical trends in this traditionally non-prone mountainous district.

“This situation prompted ICMR-NIV to step in for assistance. As of now, we have taken samples to examine them further. Besides, we also visited the hotspots from where maximum cases have been reported.” Dr Dar said the district had witnessed a sharp rise in dengue cases compared to historical trends in the traditionally less-prone mountainous region.

Advertisement

“The situation prompted ICMR-NIV to step in and provide assistance. We have collected samples for further examination and visited hotspots reporting the maximum number of cases,” he said. He added that the findings would be submitted to the Jammu and Kashmir health authorities, following which further action would be decided based on the team’s assessment.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts