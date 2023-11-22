Dense fog disrupts flights in Srinagar

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 21

The flight operations faced a brief hiccup at the Srinagar international airport on Tuesday morning due to dense fog, officials said. Three morning flights encountered delays due to poor visibility at the airport, confirmed Javid Anjum, Director of the airport.

Residents of the Kashmir valley awoke to a thick layer of fog in the morning, coinciding with the season’s lowest night-time temperatures. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley as the minimum temperature settled at -3.9 degrees Celsius, while Srinagar city recorded a low of -1.2 degrees Celsius on Monday night, an official of the Meteorological Department said. It was the coldest night at many places, including Srinagar city.

“The fog has delayed morning flights on Monday and Tuesday. The visibility remains poor in the early hours,” an official of the Airport Authority of India said.

The substantial drop in minimum temperature has prompted calls for the closure of schools up to primary classes. In a statement on Monday, the Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir urged the administration to announce winter vacations for lower classes.

According to the Meteorological Department, shallow to moderate fog is expected to persist until November 27.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of Meteorology, forecast generally dry weather conditions for the next day. On November 23, generally cloudy conditions with light rain and snow are expected at isolated higher reaches. Additionally, he noted generally dry weather from November 24 to 26, with a possibility of light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches from November 27 to 30.

#Kashmir #Srinagar