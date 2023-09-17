Dense forest cover poses challenge to combing operations

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 16

As the high-stakes military operation in Kashmir's Anantnag district enters its fourth day, security forces are facing a formidable challenge of tracking down militants in dense forests of the region.

The Army on Saturday used drones and unleashed a barrage of grenades and high-powered shells upon the forested area. At one point, the forest caught fire, which was swiftly extinguished by a deluge of rain.

Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi conducted a comprehensive review of the ongoing operation in the Kokernag forest area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday.

During the review, ground commanders provided insights into the intricate operation, characterised by the integration of advanced technology, surveillance capabilities and precision firepower.

The operation's latest phase unfolds in the densely forested region of Gadool in Kokernag. However, militants remain elusive, casting a persistent shadow over the security forces’ tireless efforts.

The tragic events of Wednesday continue to weigh heavily on the operation.

On the fateful day, three Army personnel, including a Colonel and a Major, as well as a Deputy Superintendent of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, lost their lives during a confrontation with militants at Hallpora village in the Gadoola area of Kokorenag in Anantnag district.

Securing the bodies of the fallen Army officers, Colonel Manpreet Singh, commanding officer of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles unit, and Major Ashish Dhonchak posed a serious challenge to the security forces amidst the treacherous terrain. Officials believe that two militants are hiding within the formidable mountainous terrain of Gadool forests. — OC

#Anantnag #Kashmir #Srinagar