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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hits back at BJP over criticism of Cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary hits back at BJP over criticism of Cabinet reshuffle

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:48 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary. FILE
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Launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Thursday said the saffron party had mocked former minister Satish Sharma and him in the past by branding them “traitors of Jammu”, and questioned its criticism of the National Conference (NC) over Sharma’s removal from the Council of Ministers.

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He was reacting to the BJP’s charge that the NC had ignored Hindu leaders from Jammu during the recent cabinet expansion. Speaking to mediapersons in Jammu, Choudhary said the BJP had consistently tried to politically damage both him and Sharma and had even branded them “Jaichands”, or traitors of Jammu.

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Satish Sharma, an Independent MLA from the Chhamb constituency, was dropped from the Council of Ministers during the recent cabinet expansion.

Choudhary said: “I feel sad that Satish Sharma is no longer part of our cabinet. He was my colleague in the government until yesterday. But I am surprised to see the BJP shedding crocodile tears over his removal when the same party used to call Satish Sharma ‘Satish Abdullah’ and me ‘Surinder Abdullah’.”

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“If the BJP had such objections to us, why is it expressing concern now over Satish Sharma’s removal? The BJP in Jammu tried to get both Satish Sharma and Surinder Choudhary dropped,” he alleged.

He said the NC had appointed him, a Hindu, as the Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, the second-highest position in the government.

Reacting to allegations by senior BJP leaders that the NC had become a “Muslim Conference”, Choudhary questioned the BJP’s claims of secularism and inclusive governance.

“The BJP talks about ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’. I want to ask the party whether it has appointed even one Muslim as a minister, Chief Minister or Deputy Chief Minister in the governments it runs across the country or in the Central Government,” he said.

He challenged the BJP to explain why it was questioning the NC’s credentials on representation when the party had elected Hindu representatives from Jammu and appointed him Deputy Chief Minister. Choudhary also asserted that his Jat background did not make him any less Hindu or Dogra.

“Is Surinder Choudhary not a Hindu? Is a Jat not a Hindu? If I am not a Hindu, then the BJP should explain which communities it considers Hindu and which castes it recognises as part of Sanatan Dharma,” he said.

Choudhary said he was a devotee of Vaishno Devi and a believer in Goddess Durga.

He also questioned the BJP’s position on Dogra identity, arguing that the party had repeatedly claimed Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians in Jammu could all be Dogras.

“If every person in Jammu, irrespective of religion, can be called a Dogra, then why is a Jat leader being questioned about his Hindu and Dogra identity?” he asked.

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