Deputy CM calls for time-bound report on gair mumkin khads

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary today chaired a meeting of the sub-committee constituted to examine the issues related to ‘gair mumkin khads’ (drainage passages) in Jammu and Kashmir.

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The meeting, held at the Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, was attended by Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs Javed Ahmad Rana and Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Elections Javid Ahmad Dar, who are members of the sub-committee.

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The Deputy Chief Minister stressed the need for seeking public suggestions before finalising the committee’s report through designated offices. He directed designating a nodal officer from the Civil Secretariat for easy access for submission of suggestions by the public. He directed that the report be submitted in a time-bound manner, ensuring that genuine public concerns are addressed in a fair and legitimate way.

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Additional Chief Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, briefed the sub-committee on the present status of ‘gair mumkin khads’ and the ongoing process of segregation.

Deputy Chief Minister emphasised the need for pragmatic and people-centric decisions to ensure amicable resolution of issues faced by the public. He said that policy interventions must maintain a balance between environmental protection and safeguarding the livelihoods and property rights of citizens.

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The committee directed the constitution of a technical team for proper segregation of ‘khads’ and submission of accurate details. Directions were issued for identification of chronic problem areas to address recurring public issues effectively.

Javed Ahmad Rana stressed the importance of adopting a balanced and environmentally sustainable approach while addressing the issues related to ‘gair mumkin khads’. He emphasised the need for coordinated efforts among the departments to safeguard ecological interests while ensuring relief to the affected population.