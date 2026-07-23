Deputy CM, MP escape nature’s fury en route to flood-hit areas

Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Surinder Choudhary and National Conference (NC) MP Mian Altaf on Wednesday escaped shooting stones and landslide, respectively, in separate incidents while they were on their way to flood-hit Rajouri and Poonch districts.

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They were travelling to Rajouri and Poonch to oversee relief and rescue operations in the aftermath of flashfloods and landslides that claimed several lives and caused extensive damage to public infrastructure as well as private property.

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The cavalcade of the Deputy CM had a narrow escape after it came under shooting stones at Chingus in Rajouri when he was on his way from Jammu to take stock of the flood losses. His security detected the falling stones from the adjoining hillside and immediately stopped the cavalcade at a distance.

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The cavalcade proceeded after the stones stopped falling from the hill and the area was safe to pass through.

On the other hand, MP from Anantnag-Rajouri constituency Mian Altaf had a narrow escape when his SUV got trapped in the mud and debris due to a landslide at Madana area in Surankote of Poonch.

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After trying forcing the vehicle to come out of the mud, Mian Altaf abandoned the vehicle. The authorities started road clearance immediately, enabling the vehicle to safely negotiate the mudslide-hit stretch and continue its journey.

Mian Altaf visited tragedy-hit areas of Poonch and also met the families of the victims. He visited Mandi in Poonch where eight members of a family lost their lives on Sunday. Seven people were also killed early on Monday when a landslide struck temporary shelters of the nomadic community.

Later, he also visited affected areas in Rajouri district where flashfloods caused damage to life and property. At least 24 people were killed and many are still missing in flashfloods and landslides in the twin district during recent days.

After visiting the rain-affected areas, the MP said that these areas should be declared a calamity-prone area due to the devastation witnessed in the region. “Destruction of houses, loss of lives, missing persons and damage to agricultural land were witnessed here. A special package should also be given to the affected people,” he said.

Altaf said that he would take up the matter of providing adequate compensation to the affected families with the central government.