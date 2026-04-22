Deputy CM pushes for faster progress on 4-lane connectivity project

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Chairing a high-level review meeting, the Deputy Chief Minister assessed the progress of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and examined the proposed alignment of the project.

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He described the initiative as a key infrastructure project, stating that the four-lane road would significantly improve connectivity, reduce travel time, and enhance overall mobility in the region.

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The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer PMGSY Purshotam Kumar, Director Planning, and other senior officials.

The Deputy Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that approaches connecting major populated areas—particularly Reasi, Pouni and Katra—are comprehensively included in the DPR. “Our aim is to improve road connectivity and deliver tangible benefits to the people,” he said.

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During the meeting, consultants briefed him on various aspects of the project, including alignment feasibility, land acquisition requirements, tunnel construction, projected travel time savings and cost implications.

He instructed the concerned departments to expedite consultancy engagement and fast-track DPR preparation to ensure timely approval.

Reiterating the government’s commitment, he said efforts are underway to ensure seamless and enhanced road connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on inclusive and balanced development.