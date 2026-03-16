Development accelerated in J&K after abrogation of Article 370: Athawale

Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said that Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed development across several sectors since the abrogation of Article 370.

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Addressing a press conference in Jammu during his visit, the minister said significant improvements have been made in road and rail connectivity in the region. He added that enhanced infrastructure has improved mobility and boosted economic activity.

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Responding to queries regarding global developments, Athawale said fuel supply could be affected due to the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. However, he assured that the government has adequate fuel stocks and is taking necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply.

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He said rail connectivity has expanded with improved facilities, including the introduction of the Vande Bharat Express. The Ministry of Railways, he added, continues to work on strengthening the railway network.

The minister reiterated that development in the Union Territory has accelerated following the abrogation of Article 370.

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Athawale also outlined several welfare initiatives benefiting people in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that as of March 2026, around 24.37 lakh bank accounts have been opened in the Union Territory under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana. A fund allocation of Rs 1,754.25 crore has been released between 2014 and 2026 to promote financial inclusion.

“In addition, 12.79 lakh gas connections have been provided under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana to improve access to clean cooking fuel,” he said.

He also informed that about 25.09 lakh loans, amounting to Rs 54,267.91 crore, have been disbursed to beneficiaries in the Union Territory under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana between 2015 and 2026.

Besides, 35,000 houses costing Rs 586 crore have been constructed in Jammu and Kashmir under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) between 2016 and 2026 to provide housing for all.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Rs 3,638 crore has been allocated between 2018 and 2026, benefiting about 19.73 lakh people in the region.

The minister further said that Rs 94 lakh has been released for 13 old-age homes in Jammu and Kashmir between 2023 and 2025.

Athawale also stated that the government plans to conduct a caste-based census to better understand the socio-economic conditions of different communities. He noted that the Scheduled Caste population constitutes around 16.6 per cent of the country’s total population.