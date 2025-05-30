DT
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Development in J-K won't stop, those who harm us will face befitting reply: Shah in Poonch

Delivering message of reassurance and resolve from border district of Poonch, Shah said pause in development caused by recent disturbances is only momentary
PTI
Poonch/Jammu, Updated At : 01:50 PM May 30, 2025 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. PTI Photo
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the development of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said began in 2014 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will not stop or slow down despite recent provocations, and warned that those attempting to harm India will face a “strong and decisive” response.

Delivering a message of reassurance and resolve from the border district of Poonch, Shah said the pause in development caused by recent disturbances is only momentary, and the Union Territory’s progress will soon regain its momentum.

The home minister lauded the bravery and readiness of the armed forces and the civil administration, acknowledging the sacrifice of a senior official during the recent India-Pakistan military conflict. He also praised the administration’s swift response in evacuating civilians to safer places during the shelling.

