Devise mechanism for migrant communities to cast vote: Congress to EC

Jammu, April 11

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to devise mechanism so that migratory Gujjar and Bakerwal community can also cast their vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president Ravinder Sharma stated that the Gujjar-Bakerwal and other Scheduled Tribe communities have embarked on their seasonal migration to upper reaches alongwith their livestock and would be deprived of their voting right.

He said that both the Parliamentary constituencies of Jammu region have a sizeable population of Gujjar and Bakerwal, most of whom are nomads. “A large number of these communities have already left for higher reaches. In the absence of proper arrangements, they are likely to miss their democratic right to cast their vote,” Sharma said.

Expressing concern over the matter, Sharma urged the ECI to devise a mechanism to ensure wholehearted participation of these communities in the voting process.

He also took exception to the cumbersome procedures to seek permissions for vehicles, public meetings and ferrying publicity material. “The DEOs are not entertaining offline requests in remote areas and separate permissions for each district from DEOs is required 48 hours before an event,” he said.

