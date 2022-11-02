DGP: 65% SIA cases disposed of in a year

Our Correspondent

Jammu, November 1

DGP Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the State Investigation Agency (SIA) had investigated 450 cases in the first year of its establishment with an overall disposal rate of 65%. He was the chief guest and Special DG (CID) RR Swain the guest of honour at the first Raising Day event of the SIA in Jammu.

“Normally, someone celebrating his first birthday will be walking with difficulties but this wing is rather running that shows the energy and enthusiasm of its officers,” the DGP said.

He said that a year ago, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) used to supplement the investigation process in terror-related cases in J&K, but today “it is a pleasure to say that we have SIA”. It is in itself an achievement that this wing has been able to earn name in very short period of time, he said.

The DGP further said that the police had created new investigation units at district level called SIUs (special investigation units) and these too would supplement the investigation process of the UAPA cases.

Special DG (CID) RR Swain said people providing logistic, financial and ideological support to terrorists were more dangerous than a militant holding a gun.