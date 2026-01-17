DGP assumes charge, calls on L-G

Director General of Police, Union Territory of Ladakh, Mukesh Singh paid a courtesy call on Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Kavinder Gupta at Lok Niwas, Leh, on Friday.
During the meeting, Mukesh Singh briefed the L-G on the prevailing security scenario, law and order situation and key priorities of the Ladakh Police. “He reaffirmed the commitment of the police force to maintaining peace, ensuring public safety and strengthening community-oriented policing across the Union Territory,” an official spokesperson said.
The Lieutenant Governor emphasised the importance of close coordination among all agencies concerned to maintain peace, stability and a secure environment for the people and visitors of Ladakh.
Senior IPS officer Mukesh Singh on Friday assumed charge as the DGP of Ladakh.
