DGP blames Pakistan for killings in J&K

Jammu, June 10

DGP Dilbag Singh today said it was shameful that Pakistan and its terror network had been killing innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Pakistan has been playing with peace and normalcy in J&K. It wants to disturb the lives of the people and cause damage to them. For this, terrorists are always devising new methods,” Singh said in Kathua while reviewing arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

“IED-fitted sticky bombs are being used (by terrorists). It is shameful to take the lives of the people through these acts,” he added.

The DGP said militants were using new methods as a strategy to carry out the attacks. “This challenge will also be dealt with strongly. We will be successful in dealing with it as people are supporting us,” Singh said.

“Terrorists on the direction of Pakistan and ISI are ferrying IEDs, weapons and narcotics to this side (through drones),” the DGP said. He said security forces had foiled several bids of drone intrusion along the border. — PTI