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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / DGP flags off motorcycle rally from Ladakh to Gujarat to promote national unity

DGP flags off motorcycle rally from Ladakh to Gujarat to promote national unity

The rally will traverse thousands of kilometres across diverse landscapes, embodies the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat"

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PTI
Leh, Updated At : 01:50 AM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Jain on Saturday flagged off a motorcycle rally from here to Gujarat in commemoration of 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas', carrying the message of national unity and a drug-free India, police said.

The rally will traverse thousands of kilometres across diverse landscapes, embodies the spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat", reaffirms Ladakh Police's commitment to national unity, youth empowerment and the collective mission of building a 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', a police spokesperson said.

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During the expedition, the riders will engage with youth and local communities across states and Union Territories, promoting physical fitness, discipline and a healthy, drug-free lifestyle, he said.

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Ladakh police chief commended the riders for their commitment and determination.

The DGP underscored the vital role of youth in nation-building and called upon citizens to unite against the menace of drug abuse.

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The DGP also inaugurated the newly constructed Police Post Building along with the Jawans' barrack-cum-family quarters at Choglamsar in Leh, marking an important step towards strengthening police infrastructure and improving facilities for police personnel.

The Police Post Choglamsar has been constructed under the Special Development Programme through the National Projects Construction Corporation. The Jawans' Barrack and Family Quarters have also been completed under the same scheme, the spokesperson said.

He said the newly established infrastructure is expected to enhance the operational capacity of Ladakh Police in the area while providing improved accommodation facilities for police personnel.

The barrack and family quarters will contribute towards better living conditions for personnel and their families, supporting their welfare and enabling them to discharge their duties more effectively, he said.

Police remains committed to strengthening its institutional capacity and ensuring efficient, responsive and people-centric policing across the Union Territory, he added.

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