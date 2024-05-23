DGP, GOC review security situation ahead of polling

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 22

Ahead of the polling to the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency on May 25, a high-level joint security review meeting was conducted on Wednesday in Poonch which was co-chaired by the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 16 Corps, Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain.

The meeting was attended by other senior officials of J&K police and various formation commanders of the Army.

During the meeting, comprehensive discussions were held to synergise ongoing operations and review preparations in anticipation of forthcoming election. The focus was on enhancing coordination and ensuring robust security measures across the region. Restive Poonch and Rajouri of Jammu division fall in Anantnag LS constituency.

The GOC 16 Corps and the DGP emphasised the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and preparedness to effectively address any potential security challenges. The ADGPs and formation commanders provided valuable insights and updates on the current security situation and outlined strategic measures to bolster security protocols.

“The meeting underscored the commitment of the security forces to maintaining peace and stability in the region, ensuring the safety and security of all citizens. The leaders reiterated their resolve to work in unison and adapt to evolving security dynamics,” an official spokesperson said.

He said that the meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the collective commitment to safeguard the region and a pledge to continue collaborative efforts for enhanced security.

