DGP (Prisons) found dead at his residence in Jammu, servant missing

Jammu, October 3

DGP (Prisons) HK Lohia was found “murdered” at his private residence in Jammu late on Monday evening.

Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “The body of Hemant Kumar Lohia, DG, Prisons, was found under suspicious circumstances. First examination of the scene of crime indicates that it is a murder case. The domestic help of the officer is absconding.”

Singh further said forensic teams along with others were on the spot. “The J&K Police family expresses grief over the death of the senior officer,” he added. There were slit and burn injury marks on the body. Prima facie it doesn’t appear to be a terror-related incident. The police are investigating antecedents of the missing domestic help.

