DGP (Prisons) found dead at his residence in Jammu, servant missing

Jammu, October 3
DGP (Prisons) HK Lohia was found “murdered” at his private residence in Jammu late on Monday evening.
Jammu ADGP Mukesh Singh said, “The body of Hemant Kumar Lohia, DG, Prisons, was found under suspicious circumstances. First examination of the scene of crime indicates that it is a murder case. The domestic help of the officer is absconding.”
Singh further said forensic teams along with others were on the spot. “The J&K Police family expresses grief over the death of the senior officer,” he added. There were slit and burn injury marks on the body. Prima facie it doesn’t appear to be a terror-related incident. The police are investigating antecedents of the missing domestic help.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pahari community in Jammu and Kashmir to get reservation, says Amit Shah
Says won’t affect the reservation for Gujjars under the ST c...
Appropriate measures put in place to deal with Chinese activities along LAC: IAF chief
Addressing a press conference ahead of the Air Force Day on ...
Pakistani drone spotted over Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur
The flying object makes 5 forays into the Indian territory t...
4 Punjabis, including 8-month-old girl, kidnapped in California; police release video
Merced County Sheriff's Office says Jasdeep Singh, Jasleen K...