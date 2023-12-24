DGP redresses grievances at Jammu event

PTI

Jammu, December 23

The Jammu and Kashmir Police are committed to addressing people’s issues related to police service on a priority basis, Director General of Police RR Swain said on Saturday as he held a public grievance redressal programme here.

At the five-hour programme, 237 people, including women and elderly, turned up at the police headquarters and presented their grievances to the police chief, a spokesperson said.

He said the DGP listened to the complaints of the people and in some cases issued directives to police units to ensure immediate redressal.

