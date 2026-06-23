DGP reviews counter-insurgency measures ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Monday reviewed the counter-insurgency measures and arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath yatra.

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“The DGP chaired a comprehensive Security Review Meeting (SRM) to assess counter-insurgency measures and security arrangements for the forthcoming Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 (SANJY-2026),” a police spokesman said.

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He said the meeting was attended by senior officers of all formations deployed in South Kashmir, including Victor Force, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

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All Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of the concerned districts made detailed presentations covering the prevailing security scenario, counter-insurgency operational measures, and the multi-layered security grid being put in place for the Yatra, the spokesman said.

The DGP reviewed the operational preparedness of all formations and underscored the need for synergy among security agencies to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage.

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The 57-day Amarnath Yatra will begin on July 3 via the twin routes — the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal track in Ganderbal district — and conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.