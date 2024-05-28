DGP sanctions Rs 5.9 cr relief to families of J&K police personnel

Jammu, May 27

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday sanctioned Rs 5.53 crore as special welfare relief and Rs 38 lakh as ex-gratia relief for the dependents and legal heirs of police personnel, including DSP Himayun Muzzamil Bhat, who was killed in an encounter with militants last year.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that continuing with its efforts to provide financial succour to the families of the police personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the nation or passed away while in service, the DGP sanctioned Rs 5.53 crore.

“The DGP has sanctioned ex-gratia relief of Rs 38 lakh in favour of NoK of DSP Himayun Muzzamil Bhat, who lost his life in an encounter with terrorists at Guri Nad Gadool Kokernag on September 13, 2023,” the police statement said.

“The DGP has sanctioned special welfare relief of Rs 22 lakh each in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Inspector Raj Mohammad, Inspector Sanjeev Gupta, SI Kaka Ram, ASI Dogar Mal, ASI Sudesh Kumar, Head Constable (HC) Mohd Shoket, HC Ajay Shard, HC Mukhtar Ahmad lone, HC Mehbood Hussain, HC Santosh Singh, HC Gul Hassan, Dvr. HC Mohd Sadiq, Selection Grade Constable (SgCt) Hari Krishan, SgCt (M) Shekhar Chander Seth, SgCt Rakesh Kumar, SgCt Mir Mohd, SgCt Rajinder Singh, SgCt Muzafar Ahmad, Constable (Ct) Mudasir Reyaz Dar, Follower Babu Ram, Foll. Ganesh Dass, Foll. Mohd Farooq Sofi, W/Foll. Haseena Rafiq, Foll. Bodh Raj and Foll. Shabir Ahmad Ganie,” the statement added.

“The DGP has also sanctioned Rs 6 lakh each as special welfare relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased SPO Gh. Hassan Ganie, SPO Rakesh Kumar, SPO Angrez Chand, SPO Ashoni Kumar and SPO Rohit Saini who passed away while they were engaged with the J&K Police department,” the statement added.

“The deceased police personnel have passed away due to illness, natural accidents while in service. Out of these special welfare relief, Rs 1 lakh each to the families of deceased police personnel and Rs 50,000 to the families of deceased SPOs has already been paid for performing their last rites through their concerned units. The special welfare relief is sanctioned out of contributory police welfare funds.”

“Police Headquarters is implementing many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired police personnel and their spouses,” the statement added.

