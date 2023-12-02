J&K DGP RR Swain's grievance redress event postponed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, December 1

The grievance redressal programme, slated to be conducted by Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police RR Swain’s office on Saturday, has been postponed, according to an official statement released on Friday.

The rescheduled date for the grievance redressal programme has not been announced yet.

In a statement posted on X, the Jammu and Kashmir Police stated, “In view of a few unforeseen and unavoidable official engagements, the grievance redressal programme scheduled to be held on Dec 2, 2023, at Police Headquarters, Srinagar, is hereby postponed. The next date of this grievance redressal meeting at PHQ Srinagar will be communicated separately.”

Authorities have informed the public in advance to ensure that those planning to meet the Director General of Police in Srinagar tomorrow do not encounter any inconvenience.

“People are once again requested that before meeting the Director General of Police, J-K, they should ideally have exhausted the option of approaching junior police units who are responsible for redressing grievances,” stated an official release.

Police clarified that this initiative is not intended for the recruitment of Special Police Officers (SPOs) and transfers.

IPS officer RR Swain assumed the role of Jammu and Kashmir DGP on November 1.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar