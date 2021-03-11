DGPC: 134 win unopposed

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, June 11

The government today notified the status of the District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (DGPC) elections, scheduled for June 26, after the withdrawal of nomination papers. The government summarised that out of the total 190 constituencies, 134 constituencies would be uncontested.

Officials said 150 candidates are in the fray, including 112 in Jammu.

No nomination paper has been received for one constituency in Bandipora.