DGP’s event to redress grievances postponed

Arjun Sharma

Jammu, January 5

Launched with much fanfare, the grievance redressal programme of Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain has been postponed thrice since its initiation on November 18 last year.

This initiative has been taken by the DGP to look into the difficulties faced by the common man and listen to the grievances of citizens. The programme witnessed a huge participation of people from different strata of the society on its first day of launch.

Scheduled on every Saturday, the programme was first postponed on December 2. Later the event of December 9 was postponed and now the programme scheduled on January 6 has been deferred.

As per an official communication by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the January 6 event has been postponed and the new date will be intimated to the general public.

“This is to inform that the forthcoming public grievances redressal programme of the J&K DGP which was scheduled to be held on January 6 at the Police Headquarters in Peerbagh, Srinagar, is postponed. New date will be intimated,” a statement read.

The DGP had earlier said the redressal programme is an opportunity and a window for the people who have genuine grievances. The police had said grievances must be genuine and all available redressal platforms must have been used before bringing issues into the notice of the DGP, adding that those who are bringing up a grievance based on false information are liable for action against them as well. It is pertinent to mention here that the programme was getting extensive response from general public who now wait for the event every week.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jammu