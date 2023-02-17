Dictatorship in J&K: Cong

Srinagar, February 16
Vikar Rasool Wani, president of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), on Thursday said the Centre should immediately restore J&K’s statehood and hold Assembly polls here. He accused the ruling BJP at the Centre of creating “dictatorship” in J&K.
At the PCC headquarters here, Wani said, “The BJP has created dictatorship here. People are being harassed and intimidated in the name of bulldozers or the Public Safety Act.”
According to Wani, J&K is already reeling under acute unemployment.
