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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / DIG calls for heightened vigilance, robust security grid along IB in Kathua

DIG calls for heightened vigilance, robust security grid along IB in Kathua

Also instructed to ensure robust checking, increased patrolling and seamless coordination with other security agencies

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Security personnel in Kathua district. FILE
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Jammu, April 26

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Strategic sensitivity of border areas calls for strict vigilance and heightened alertness along the International Border in Kathua district, Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Shridhar Patil has said.

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He made the remarks while chairing a comprehensive security and crime review meeting with all supervisory officers at the District Police Lines in Kathua, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

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He asked the officers to maintain strict vigilance and heightened alertness to effectively foil any evil designs of anti-national elements.

Officers were also instructed to ensure robust checking, increased patrolling and seamless coordination with other security agencies to ensure a strong security grid along the border, the spokesman said.

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Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua, Mohita Sharma, gave a detailed presentation outlining the functioning of District Police Kathua, along with a comprehensive overview of the district’s crime and security scenario.

A detailed crime review was also conducted during which the DIG, JSK Range, examined cases registered across Kathua, their investigation status and disposal, and stressed expediting pending investigations while ensuring timely disposal in accordance with the new criminal laws to deliver speedy justice, the spokesman said.

He also reviewed the status of inquest proceedings, absconders, history-sheeters and gangsters, and directed officers to maintain 360-degree surveillance over criminal elements.

He said there was a need to take measures to curb criminal activities, particularly those of organised crime syndicates, to ensure offenders face the full force of law and the public feels safe and secure, the spokesman said.

The DIG also reviewed the ongoing ‘Nasha Mukt Abhiyan’ and directed strict legal action against drug smugglers and peddlers to curb the menace. — PTI

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