DIG conducts on-foot security review of Vaishno Devi shrine, inspects yatra tracks

The security review meeting was chaired by Deputy Inspector General of Police (Udhampur-Reasi Range) Swarn Singh Kotwal, along with Senior Superintendent of Police (Reasi) Mukund Tibrewal, at Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the shrine situated atop the Trikuta hills.

The meeting was attended by senior officers and representatives of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Army, Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Intelligence Bureau (IB), other security agencies and District Police Reasi.

The exercise assumes significance in the backdrop of recent security incidents in the Union Territory. On November 11, three CRPF personnel were injured in a terror attack on their post in south Kashmir's Kulgam district. A day later, the bullet-riddled bodies of two Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from the remote Dachhan forest area of Kishtwar district.

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During the meeting, the prevailing security scenario was discussed in detail, and officers were directed to further strengthen security arrangements, enhance coordination among different agencies and maintain heightened vigilance to effectively address emerging security challenges.

Following the meeting, the DIG, accompanied by senior police officers and representatives of various security agencies, undertook an extensive on-foot security inspection of both the old and new yatra tracks connecting Katra with the Bhawan.

The inspection involved foot patrolling and a detailed assessment of security deployment, surveillance arrangements and other security-related measures along the pilgrimage routes. Particular attention was paid to identifying potential vulnerabilities and evaluating the effectiveness of existing security infrastructure at sensitive locations.

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Kotwal also reviewed the arrangements for frisking of pilgrims, baggage screening and security checks at designated points along the yatra routes to ensure that adequate safeguards were in place for the smooth and secure movement of devotees.

The functioning and deployment of personnel at various police posts established along the tracks were also examined. The assessment focused on maintaining effective access control, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance, facilitating the orderly movement of pilgrims and providing immediate assistance in case of emergencies.

Officers were directed to ensure that all security installations, surveillance systems and personnel remained fully operational and responsive to the evolving security requirements of the pilgrimage.

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The review also emphasised seamless coordination among the police, paramilitary forces, Army and intelligence agencies, with all concerned units instructed to maintain close communication, remain alert and ensure a prompt response to any suspicious activity or emerging threat.

The security exercise comes amid a substantial increase in pilgrim footfall at the shrine. According to official figures, 83.20 lakh devotees visited Mata Vaishno Devi during the first 10 months of 2026, from January to October. The figure has already surpassed the 69.78 lakh pilgrims recorded during the entire calendar year 2025 and is approaching the 94.84 lakh visitors registered in 2024.

With the growing number of pilgrims, maintaining robust security arrangements along the yatra routes, particularly at access points, police posts and other vulnerable locations, remains a key priority for the security establishment.

Officials said the comprehensive review and on-ground inspection were aimed at assessing the existing security preparedness, identifying possible vulnerabilities and ensuring coordinated security management by all agencies involved in safeguarding the pilgrimage.

The police reiterated that all concerned agencies had been directed to maintain heightened alertness, strengthen inter-agency coordination and remain prepared to deal with any emerging security challenge to ensure the safety and security of pilgrims visiting the revered shrine.