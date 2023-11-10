DIG directs officials to intensify surveillance

Jammu, November 9
Sunil Gupta, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban range, on Thursday directed the police personnel to intensify surveillance so that security gaps could be filled. The DIG was holding a security review meeting in Doda district with SSP Abdul Qayoom and other officials.
He issued directions to the officers to increase the installation of CCTV cameras with proper record of installations to keep activities of miscreants under surveillance. Besides, the officers were also directed to take all necessary measures like identification of hotspots and installation of signage boards to prevent the chances of road accidents.
Abdul Qayoom, during a presentation, apprised the DIG of the overall crime as well as security scenario of the district. While reviewing the crime, the DIG emphasised upon the officers to work on mission mode approach to eradicate the menace of drugs.
