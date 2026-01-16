DIG inspects border villages in Kathua, Samba amid dense fog

In a move to fortify the security apparatus along the International Border, the Deputy Inspector General of police for the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar, carried out an extensive security assessment of the border belts in Samba and Kathua districts late on Wednesday.

This high-level review comes as a strategic response to the prevailing dense fog and inclement weather conditions, which often reduce visibility and provide a tactical window for cross-border miscreants.

During his visit, the DIG personally interacted with the personnel and officials of the Border Police Posts (BPP) and the Border Security Force (BSF) who are currently performing their duties under extremely harsh and challenging environmental conditions.

While boosting the morale of the frontline personnel, Shiv Kumar issued strict directives to maintain an unwavering state of alertness. He emphasised that every officer must remain vigilant against any infiltration attempts and instructed all units to keep the Police Control Room (PCR) constantly informed of the ground situation.

To ensure a swift response to any emerging threats, the DIG verified that all Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) are in place and fully prepared to launch immediate operations upon receiving any intelligence or suspicious reports. He noted that the synergy between the police and the BSF is crucial during these months of low visibility to ensure a foolproof security cover.

The DIG reached out to the local residents of the border villages across the Samba, Kathua, and Jammu range. He made a formal appeal to the general public to cooperate with the security forces by providing timely information regarding any suspected individuals or unusual activities in their localities. He urged citizens to immediately contact their nearest police post or police station if they notice anything out of the ordinary, stressing that public participation is vital for maintaining the peace and sanctity of the border regions.