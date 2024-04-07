DIG orders action against 3 policemen

PTI

Jammu, April 6

A show-cause notice has been issued to a sub divisional police officer, an inquiry ordered against a station house officer and suspension of a head constable recommended for not maintaining police records, officials said.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Jammu-Samba range, Dr Sunil Gupta paid a surprise visit to the police station in Janipur on Friday, inspected the record room and ‘malkhana’, they said. On checking, most registers were not found to be maintained properly, an official said.

A show-cause notice is being issued against SDPO, Bakshi Nagar, on the directions by the DIG, a departmental enquiry is ordered against SHO, Janipur, for his poor supervision, and a head constable of Janipur Police Station is recommended for suspension, the official said.

During the inspection, the DIG stressed to maintain extra vigil in the area due to the upcoming elections.

