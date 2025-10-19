DIG reviews border security in Kathua

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, on Saturday reviewed the border security arrangements in Kathua district and called for strengthening checkpoints, particularly during night hours, to monitor anti-social and anti-national elements.

Chairing a meeting attended by Senior Superintendent of Police Mohita Sharma and other officials, the DIG emphasised inter-agency coordination, real-time intelligence sharing and technology-based surveillance to secure vulnerable zones historically prone to cross-border infiltration and smuggling attempts.

He directed officers to establish joint checkpoints for better results and urged locals to share timely information about any suspicious activity

Police officials briefed the DIG on the existing security grid, highlighting vulnerabilities, surveillance infrastructure, and coordination with other agencies.