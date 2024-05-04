DIG reviews intel network, anti-terror operation in Rajouri

Our Correspondent

Jammu, May 3

In a bid to bolster the ongoing anti-terrorist operations and oversee the efficiency of the intelligence network in Rajouri, a comprehensive Intelligence and Security review conference was chaired by Rajouri-Poonch Range DIG Tajinder Singh.

The conference took place at the Conference Hall, District Police Lines (DPL) in Rajouri, which was attended by Rajouri SSP Amritpal Singh, all gazetted officers and territorial SHOs of Rajouri district police stations.

During the conference, in-depth discussions were held on various important security matters, including internal security, terrorism, GELS-2024 and National Highway deployments.

The attending officers presented detailed reports on their respective field intelligence networks, existing security deployments, and the steps being taken to dismantle terror networks operating within their areas of responsibility.

Emphasising the need for a relentless pursuit of eradicating terror networks, The DIG urged the officers to adopt innovative mechanisms for intelligence collection and analysis, in addition to strengthening human contacts. He stressed the importance of maintaining a high level of vigilance and operational preparedness to effectively tackle any potential challenges or untoward incidents.

