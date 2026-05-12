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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / DIG reviews security along strategic mountain pass in Kishtwar

DIG reviews security along strategic mountain pass in Kishtwar

Assess operational preparedness and security arrangements

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 03:45 AM May 12, 2026 IST
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Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Sargun Shukla conducted a review of the security scenario in various parts of Kishtwar district and visited the strategic Sinthan pass to assess operational preparedness and security arrangements, an official statement on Monday said.
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The DIG, accompanied by Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Naresh Singh, was briefed on the security grid, anti-terror preparedness and ongoing policing initiatives in the district.

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During the briefing on Sunday, the SSP apprised the DIG about the movement of nomadic populations through higher reaches, the challenging mountainous terrain and the strategic mountain pass routes connecting Kishtwar with Doda and Anantnag districts, the statement said.

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He also highlighted the sensitivity of areas sharing boundaries with Himachal Pradesh and informed the DIG about the security measures and operational preparedness being maintained in far-flung regions.

The DIG also interacted with officers and personnel deployed at the Sinthan pass during a visit to the area and reviewed deployment patterns, security measures and operational readiness.

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She stressed the need for heightened alertness, close coordination among security agencies and sustained vigil in sensitive areas, according to the statement.

Later, the DIG inspected Chatroo and Atholi police stations, where she reviewed crime records, investigation work, records, functioning of the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS), official documentation and overall administrative preparedness, it added.

The DIG appreciated the efforts of Kishtwar Police and advised officers and personnel to continue working with dedication and coordination to maintain peace and security in the district.

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