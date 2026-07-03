DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jammu & Kashmir / DIG reviews security, coordination among security agencies for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

DIG reviews security, coordination among security agencies for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Senior Superintendent of Police and security officials assess coordination and deployment as the 57-day pilgrimage begins via the Pahalgam and Baltal routes, with the yatra set to conclude on August 28

article_Author
PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 10:57 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security personnel keep vigil on the arrival of the first batch of pilgrims for the annual Amarnath Yatra, at Baltal base camp in Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. Image credit/PTI.
Advertisement

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil reviewed security arrangements, preparedness and coordination among security agencies deployed for the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra in Jammu, officials said.

Advertisement

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday.

Advertisement

The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine started on Friday morning simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 28.

Advertisement

The DIG, who looks after the operational area of three border districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua, chaired the security review meeting on Thursday night at the district police lines in Jammu to assess preparedness and strengthen coordination among security agencies deployed for the ongoing Amarnath yatra, they said.

The meeting was attended by DIG CRPF, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh, officers of the Central Armed Police Forces, zonal SPs, sector officers, and other police officers associated with the yatra security arrangements.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts