DIG reviews security, coordination among security agencies for Amarnath Yatra in Jammu

Deputy Inspector General of Police Shridhar Patil reviewed security arrangements, preparedness and coordination among security agencies deployed for the ongoing annual Amarnath yatra in Jammu, officials said.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch of pilgrims for the Amarnath Yatra from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu on Thursday.

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The 57-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine started on Friday morning simultaneously via the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in the Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in the Ganderbal district. The yatra will conclude on August 28.

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The DIG, who looks after the operational area of three border districts of Jammu, Samba and Kathua, chaired the security review meeting on Thursday night at the district police lines in Jammu to assess preparedness and strengthen coordination among security agencies deployed for the ongoing Amarnath yatra, they said.

The meeting was attended by DIG CRPF, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jammu Joginder Singh, officers of the Central Armed Police Forces, zonal SPs, sector officers, and other police officers associated with the yatra security arrangements.