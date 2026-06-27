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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / DIG reviews security for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Amarnath Yatra

DIG reviews security for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Special emphasis laid on securing hilly terrain, high ridges and other vulnerable locations

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PTI
Jammu, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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Police personnel conduct a search and sanitisation operation in Jammu. PTI
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eputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Udhampur-Reasi Range, Shiv Kumar Sharma on Friday reviewed security arrangements at Katra and along the route to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine to strengthen preparedness for the smooth and safe conduct of the annual pilgrimage.The review comes amid a steady rise in pilgrim footfall, with the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra crossing the 50-lakh pilgrim mark for the current calendar year on June 22, officials said.
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In view of the forthcoming Amarnath Yatra and the anticipated surge in pilgrims, the DIG chaired a high-level joint security review meeting at Katra and along the route to Bhawan, they said.

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SSP Reasi presented a detailed briefing on the existing security grid covering Katra town, the pilgrimage track and the holy shrine.

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The meeting reviewed deployment plans, CCTV surveillance, emergency response systems and coordination among various stakeholder agencies.

Special emphasis was laid on securing hilly terrain, high ridges and other vulnerable locations surrounding Katra, the yatra route and the shrine, they said.

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The DIG directed intensified monitoring and strategic deployment of security personnel at dominating heights and sensitive points to ensure effective area domination and to prevent any security breach.

The deployment matrix from Katra to Bhawan was also reviewed to ensure comprehensive coverage and the safe movement of pilgrims.

Reiterating that the safety and security of devotees remain the highest priority, Sharma directed the establishment of random checkpoints and intensified vehicle checking.

He also called for round-the-clock joint long-range patrols by the J&K Police and CRPF, enhanced foot patrolling, regular area domination exercises, activation of Village Defence Guards (VDGs) and continuous surveillance of vulnerable areas.

The meeting also focused on crowd management measures to ensure orderly movement of pilgrims and prevent untoward incidents, including sabotage attempts, stampedes and other emergencies.

The DIG instructed all agencies to ensure adequate manpower, emergency response teams, communication systems, medical facilities and other essential arrangements for the safe and hassle-free conduct of the pilgrimage.

Officials said regular inspections and verification of hotels, lodges, guest houses, homestays and other accommodation facilities were also stressed during the meeting.

The DIG underscored the importance of seamless inter-agency coordination, timely intelligence sharing and swift response mechanisms to effectively deal with any emerging security challenges.

The security agencies reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a secure, peaceful and pilgrim-friendly environment for devotees visiting the revered Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

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