Direct Vande Bharat train to boost Jammu–Srinagar connectivity

WITH the Railways set to launch a direct Vande Bharat Express between Jammu and Srinagar by the end of this month, the long-awaited service is expected to significantly enhance rail connectivity to Kashmir.

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At present, two Vande Bharat trains operate daily between Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Srinagar, requiring Valley passengers to either travel by road to Jammu or board another train. The introduction of a direct service between Jammu and Srinagar will eliminate this inconvenience and provide seamless connectivity.

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“This is welcome news. Direct connectivity between Srinagar and Jammu will benefit every resident of Jammu and Kashmir,” said Bashir Ahmed, chairman of the Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers-Cum-Dealers Union.

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Stakeholders believe that once the Valley is fully integrated into the national rail network, direct trains from major cities—especially New Delhi—could follow.

“For residents of Kashmir, this is long overdue. Direct trains from Delhi to Srinagar would provide major relief to frequent travellers,” said Showkat Ahmad, a Srinagar-based hotelier.

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Railway officials indicated that while there is no fixed timeline yet, plans for a direct Delhi–Srinagar service are under consideration. For now, the focus remains on operationalising the Jammu–Srinagar link.

The direct train between Katra and Srinagar was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 6 last year.

A direct rail link between Jammu and Srinagar is considered crucial, particularly as the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway frequently faces disruptions due to landslides and shooting stones. Airfares from Srinagar to Jammu and Delhi also tend to surge during such periods.