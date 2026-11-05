Directions issued to curb fake news, provocative online content in Kishtwar

The four-page order, issued by Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on November 3, will remain in force for two months with immediate effect and applies to individuals, social media influencers, digital content creators, news portals, publishers, editors and platform administrators operating within or reporting from the district, the official said.

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However, the order makes it clear that legitimate journalism, investigative reporting, constructive criticism and lawful dissent will remain unaffected by the directions.

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The district magistrate's order follows a recommendation submitted by SSP Kishtwar, Sunny Gupta, who flagged concerns over the circulation of fake news, misleading information, manipulated audiovisual content and provocative social media posts that could potentially disturb public peace and tranquillity in the district.

Taking serious note of alleged attempts to spread misleading information, manipulated videos, inflammatory comments and fabricated narratives, the district magistrate said such content could trigger public alarm, fuel tensions and disturb communal harmony and public tranquillity.

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Under the directions, no person shall knowingly create, upload, publish, forward, repost or circulate fabricated or manipulated information, photographs, videos or audiovisual material likely to provoke violence, promote enmity, incite retaliation or disturb public order.

The order also prohibits using social media as a tool for personal attacks, intimidation, vilification or spreading provocative content aimed at aggravating tensions between individuals or sections of society.

The administrators and operators of digital news portals, social media pages and online channels have been asked to exercise due diligence and ensure that their platforms are not used to spread prohibited content. They have also been directed to comply with applicable provisions of the IT Rules, 2021.

The SSP Kishtwar has been tasked with ensuring strict enforcement, identifying prima facie violations, preserving electronic evidence and initiating appropriate legal proceedings against those found responsible.

The District Information Officer (DIO), Kishtwar, has also been designated as the nodal officer to monitor digital news and media-related activities and prepare an inventory of online news portals, digital news channels and social media news pages operating in or reporting from the district.

The district magistrate said the order was issued ex parte under Section 163(2) of the BNSS, observing that prior notice could defeat the purpose of immediate preventive action.

Violation of the order may invite action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other applicable laws, the order said.