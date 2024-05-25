Disaster management authority issues ‘extreme forest fire’ risk advisory

Our Correspondent

Srinagar, May 24

As the Meteorological Department in Jammu and Kashmir issued advisory about prolonged “heatwave” in Kashmir for the next six days, the Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) also issued a warning on Friday regarding the “extreme forest fire” risk looming over the Himalayan region in the coming days.

The authorities have urged people to swiftly report such incident to facilitate immediate response.

After the MeT said no significant weather activity was expected until May 31, with hot and arid conditions continuing, the JKDMA issued “extreme forest fire” risk advisory.

On Friday, the department asked people, especially vulnerable sections, to avoid exposure to heat and drink a lot of fluids, saying that the heatwave would continue for next five days in Jammu and Kashmir. Also, the temperature at night continued to witness a surge in Srinagar.

Additionally, the Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has also issued directives to educational institutions, advising them against scheduling assemblies in the afternoon to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. The department stressed the importance of raising student awareness about protecting themselves from the heat by covering their heads.

