Discontent brews within NC as senior leaders feel ‘overlooked’

The expansion of the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet on Tuesday, with the induction of four new ministers, has triggered discontent within the ruling National Conference (NC), with some legislators expressing disappointment over being left out.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha administered the oath of office and secrecy to Ali Mohammad Sagar, Altaf Ahmad Wani, Shamim Firdous and Saifullah Mir at a ceremony held at Lok Bhavan.

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The expansion is the first since the National Conference returned to power following the 2024 Assembly elections. While the party dropped Independent MLA Satish Sharma, who had been inducted into the Cabinet after the government was formed in 2024, it brought in four new ministers, all from the Kashmir Valley.

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Several senior NC legislators, however, expressed disappointment, alleging that seniority and experience had not been given due consideration.

Abdul Majeed Larmi, a three-time MLA from South Kashmir, said he deserved a Cabinet berth instead of Altaf Ahmad Wani, another legislator from the region who was inducted on Tuesday.

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“He (Altaf) came into the party yesterday. I am openly saying that I deserved it,” Larmi said.

He, however, added that he would continue to work for the party.

Mubarak Gul, a senior NC leader and MLA from Eidgah, also expressed disappointment over his exclusion.

In an apparent balancing move, the NC later announced Gul’s appointment as its new general secretary. However, the decision failed to placate some of his supporters, who staged a protest outside the party headquarters in Srinagar and demanded that he resign from the party.

Sources said another NC MLA from North Kashmir, considered a strong contender for a ministerial berth, was also unhappy over being left out of the expanded Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Minister Sakina Itoo sought to play down the discontent, asserting that the party remained united. “Everyone in the party, whether our MLAs or party office-bearers, is united and working for the party,” she said.