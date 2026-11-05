Dissident NC MLAs likely to meet party chief Farooq Abdullah on Nov 6

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is also expected to attend the crucial meeting, as the party leadership seeks to pacify the legislators unhappy at being omitted from the council of ministers.

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The development comes against the backdrop of growing resentment among several senior leaders, including six-time MLA Mubarak Gul, following the October 27 cabinet expansion in which four new ministers were inducted, taking the council of ministers to its maximum permissible statutory limit of nine.

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Party sources said the disgruntled legislators had raised a number of organisational and administrative concerns with the top brass and sought a formal audience to press their case.

Following the cabinet expansion, scores of party workers staged protests over Eidgah MLA Mubarak Gul's exclusion. Some of the MLAs had met at one place but they had not revealed what transpired during the meeting.

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The ruling National Conference has officially played down reports of any internal rebellion or external political threat and termed the meeting of MLAs as a routine pre-Darbar move social gathering over lunch.