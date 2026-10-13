District Census handbooks being prepared across J&K, Ladakh

The review covered activities being undertaken between October 1 and 30 across all districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

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Sharma conducted a district-wise assessment of the ongoing DCHB work, during which District Coordinators presented updated status reports from their respective districts. Officials informed the meeting that the population enumeration process had been completed satisfactorily in accordance with prescribed Census guidelines and training protocols, and that preparation of DCHBs was progressing smoothly.

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The District Coordinators said the handbook exercise was underway in all districts and that efforts were being made to ensure timely collection and updating of data relating to schools, hospitals and other institutions.

Reviewing the progress of DCHB preparation, training programmes, fieldwork and logistical support being provided by the Directorate, Sharma appreciated the coordinated efforts of district teams across both Union Territories.

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He stressed the importance of maintaining the same level of preparedness and strict adherence to Census guidelines through the remaining phases of Census 2027, particularly in view of the challenging geographical conditions of J&K and Ladakh.

Sharma said the collection and updation of information under the DCHB exercise reflected the multidimensional nature of the Census programme and called upon officers and field functionaries to ensure close coordination, timely reporting and compliance with prescribed procedures.

Expressing confidence in the efforts of the Directorate, District Coordinators and field teams, he said the DCHB updation exercise would be completed within the stipulated timeframe. He added that Deputy Commissioners, who serve as Principal Census Officers in their respective districts, were closely monitoring the process to ensure accuracy and smooth execution of Census-related activities.