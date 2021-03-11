Divisional commissioner reviews posting of Kashmiri Pandit employees in Valley

Srinagar, June 4
Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Saturday reviewed the process of posting Kashmiri Pandit employees in secured areas in the wake of the recent targeted killing of religious minorities by terrorists.
The official reviewed the status of migrant and Jammu-based employees working in different government departments in the valley and those who got jobs under the prime minister’s employment package, a spokesperson said.
“Pole convened a meeting of deputy commissioners and divisional heads of all civil departments to review the status of transfer of employees of the PM’s package, migrants and those from Jammu to safer places in view of the recent attacks,” he said.
The officers informed Pole about the progress achieved in addressing the service matters of the PM’s package employees, including seniority and couple transfers, the spokesperson added.
Pole stressed on officers to contact every such employee and enquire about their interest of transfer.
He said those who give consent to transfer should be posted at district headquarters or municipal towns or within a radius of three kilometers of municipal towns.
Pole appreciated all district and division officers for the prompt action regarding transfer of the employees to ensure their safety, the spokesman added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police
BJP can't handle Kashmir, Kashmiri Pandits forced to leave their homes: Kejriwal
He asked the Centre to tell the public about its plan to tac...