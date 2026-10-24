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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations for UT Foundation Day

Divisional Commissioner reviews preparations for UT Foundation Day

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Tribune News Service
Jammu, Updated At : 01:13 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Anshul Garg, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, today chaired a meeting of officers to review arrangements for the celebration of the Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory Foundation Day and the conduct of the Run for Unity on the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, scheduled to be held on October 31 at SKICC.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Director Information, SSP Traffic, Director School Education, Secretary JKAACL, and representatives of police, Youth Services and Sports (YSS), colleges, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), Roads and Buildings (R&B), and other departments concerned.

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During the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner reviewed the mobilisation plan for participants for the Run for Unity. Various departments and institutions, including colleges, School Education, YSS, Sports Council, University of Kashmir, SKUAST-K, Skill Development Department, J&K Bank, NIT, R&B, Agriculture, Zila Sainik Welfare and ICDS, were assigned responsibilities for a smooth conduct of the event.

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The Divisional Commissioner directed all stakeholder departments to assess and communicate their transportation requirements at the earliest. Deputy Director Planning was tasked with coordinating the transport plan, while SSCL and RTC were directed to ensure the availability of an adequate number of buses for ferrying participants to the venue.

Emphasising the need for effective interdepartmental coordination, the Divisional Commissioner directed all departments to nominate Nodal Officers for the event. ADC Srinagar and Joint Commissioner, SMC, were designated as Nodal Officers for overall coordination.

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Deputy Commissioner Srinagar was directed to oversee arrangements relating to invitation cards, VVIP seating as per warrant of precedence, nameplates, deployment of duty magistrates, and sound and audio-visual facilities.

Director Information was directed to ensure the installation of public address systems at the back lawns and auditorium, besides making arrangements for hoardings, standees, video display screens, backdrop design and documentary screening. The department was also tasked with nominating anchors for the respective programmes.

SMC was directed to install hoardings in the back lawns, from where the Run for Unity will be flagged off, and facilitate the advance distribution of theme-based T-shirts among participants. J&K Bank was assigned the responsibility of distributing caps among the participants.

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