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Home / Jammu & Kashmir / Divisional Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing works at Mubarak Mandi in Jammy

Divisional Commissioner reviews progress of ongoing works at Mubarak Mandi in Jammy

Also reviews the status of the proposed vertical lift connecting the Cable Car Project with Mubarak Mandi

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Arjun Sharma
Jammu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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Divisional Commissioner Vikas Kundal chairs a meeting with officials in Jammu on Tuesday.
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Tribune News Service

Jammu, November 10

The Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Vikas Kundal, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of ongoing projects at the Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex. During the meeting, Divisional Commissioner reviewed the status of various heritage conservation projects, including the restoration of Darbar Hall, Raja Ram Singh Palace, Raja Amar Singh Palace, Dogra Art Museum and other historic structures. He took stock of the physical and financial progress of the ongoing works.

The meeting also discussed key developmental projects aimed at improving accessibility and visitor facilities at the heritage complex, including the proposed multi-level parking facility, construction of a connecting flyover from Jullaka Mohalla and development of heritage-related infrastructure. He also reviewed the status of the proposed vertical lift connecting the Cable Car Project with Mubarak Mandi.

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Divisional Commissioner directed the departments concerned to furnish a comprehensive list of issues and bottlenecks affecting the execution of ongoing projects so that these could be addressed in a coordinated manner. He also called for a survey to assess the daily footfall of visitors at the heritage complex to facilitate better planning and improvement of visitor facilities.

He stressed on the need for coordinated efforts among all departments concerned and agencies for the timely completion of the ongoing projects.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation; Executive Director, MMJHS, Jammu, SE, PWD (R&B) and other officers concerned.

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