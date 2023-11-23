Doctor, cop among four govt officials sacked for terror links

Samaan Lateef

Srinagar, November 22

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday sacked four more government employees, including a senior doctor and a policeman, for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities in the Union Territory.

The list of terminated officials includeed Dr Nissar-ul-Hassan, assistant professor (Medicine) at Government Medical College, Srinagar, Abdul Salam Rather, a laboratory bearer in the Higher Education Department, Abdul Majeed Bhat, a police constable, and Farooq Ahmad Mir, a school teacher.

Omar, Mehbooba slam decision Hitting out at the Jammu and Kashmir administration, National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said all these orders will be revisited once there is a change in government

“Everyone has the right to explain his position. Law says the same thing that you are innocent till proven guilty... Unfortunately, this has been happening and people are being sacked like this. Let the regime change this matter will be revisited,” he said

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti described the sacking as “humiliation of Kashmiris on a daily basis”

Hassan is the president of Doctors' Association Kashmir. According to the termination order for Dr Nisar ul Hassan, the government cited that "the activities of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan are such as to warrant his dismissal from service."

It further invoked sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India, stating that, "in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry."

As per the termination order of Dr Nisar ul Hassan, the government said, “Whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the Information available, that the activities of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan, Assistant Professor (Medicine), SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, are such as to warrant his dismissal from service.”

“And Whereas, the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Dr Nisar-Ul-Hassan.”

Accordingly, the Lieutenant-Governor hereby dismisses Dr Hassan with immediate effect.

Abdul Majeed Bhat, a resident of the Kunan area of Kupwara district, was appointed as a special police officer in 2011 and was confirmed as a constable five years later even though he had studied only up to Class IX, the officials said.

They said Abdul Majeed Bhat got involved in narcotic trafficking of an organised syndicate operating in Kupwara and successfully survived in the trade for more than a decade, using his official position and connections.

This latest wave of terminations echoes a broader pattern where government officials have faced dismissal under the pretext of "security of the state" since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The move points to an alarming trend of stifling dissent, as accusations of being "anti-national" lead to the abrupt termination of public servants without a hearing.

Officials say these terminations are part of the Union Territory administration's efforts against the terrorist ecosystem and its key stakeholders.

Over the last three years, the administration has invoked constitutional provisions to terminate over 50 employees, including top officers, doctors, and academicians for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

#Jammu #Kashmir #Srinagar